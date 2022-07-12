TEXARKANA, Texas -- A Texarkana, Texas, district judge ruled late last week that Kevonte Collins, 17, will be tried as an adult.
He has been charged with capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a December shooting at a local apartment complex that left Deangelo Handy and Rickalon Young, both 18, dead and a 17-year-old teen seriously injured with multiple gunshot wounds.
Collins was arrested at a residence in DeSoto, Texas in May after being on the run for several months. Since his arrest, he has been held in a juvenile detention facility because he was 16 years old when these shootings took place. However, last week's court ruling means that he can now be placed in an adult facility.
He was booked into the Bowie County Jail on Thursday afternoon. His total bond on the two charges was set at $1.3 million.