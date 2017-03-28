The City of Texarkana, Texas will soon be moving forward on more than $14 million worth of upgrades around the city.
On Monday night, the city council approved selling $14.4 million in bonds and contracts for 14 projects.
Some of the upgrades will include, new ball park lights, playground equipment, replacing fire station roofs, dreading Spring Lake and improving the drainage at Walton Drive.
"This is very important to the livelihood of our city. We need to take care of some big ticket items that we couldn't finance in our general budget. I believe having the councils confidence for us to move forward is so important," said Lisa Thompson, City of Texarkana, Texas spokesperson.
The city council also approved the re-allocation of funds to be used for purchasing body cameras and new dashboard cameras for the Texarkana, Texas police department.