TEXARKANA, Texas – The Texarkana City Council met on Monday and accepted a one-million-dollar EPA Revolving Loan Fund Grant.
City Manager David Orr said it was easy to partner with Camisha Scott of Region Six because she has made such projects as the Hotel Grimm and Texarkana National Bank possible.
In other business, a briefing was held to amend Chapter 130 in the “Streets and Sidewalks” of the Land Development Code. The Council will hold a public hearing for the issue and a vote in the next meeting slated for March 13.