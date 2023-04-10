TEXARKANA, Texas – The Texarkana Texas City Council approved an ordinance on Monday allowing MCCM Properties to rezone a 1.74-acre tract of land on Rose Acres Road for owner Mike Craven of Red River Lumber Co. to build six duplexes for 12 employees having trouble finding good, affordable housing.
Mayor Bob Bruggeman said it was the first time he had heard of a residential opportunity being offered to employees and commended Craven.
In other business, the Council approved revisions to the Perot Theatre management contract proposed by the theatre’s advisory committee.
And, City Manager David Orr reported that sales tax for the month of March, which was January sales, was $1.5 million, which was an increase of 10.33 percent from Jan. of last year.
Upcoming City Council meetings are slated for once a month, beginning in May, due to the summer schedule and are as follows:
Monday, April 24, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.
Monday, May 8, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. (Only one meeting in May)
Monday, June 12, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. (Only one meeting in June)