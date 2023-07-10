TEXARKANA, Texas – On Monday's agenda for the City Council meeting in Texarkana, Texas, was to vote on granting a new assisted living center on over 11 acres of land located on North Park Road.
Both opposing sides had several people show up for the public hearing.
Due to a written protest, a ¾ vote was required to adopt the ordinance but the Council voted 4-2 against the permit to build the center.
In other business, a Youth Advisory Committee appointed by the Council was approved.
The next meeting is slated for Monday, August 14, at 6 p.m.