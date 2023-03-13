TEXARKANA, Texas – The Texarkana Texas City Council met on Monday to review the fiscal year 2021 audit by CPA David Coleman, who reported there was $18.3 million in the unassigned fund balance by Sept. 30, 2021, which proved the year was financially healthy.
City Manager David Orr said last year the council authorized opioid settlements and the Texas Attorney General’s office received notice last week of additional current and future opioid settlements from Allergan, Walgreens, CVS and Walmart, estimated at $181,018.
The next city council meeting is slated for March 27 at 6 p.m.