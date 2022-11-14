TEXARKANA, Texas – The Texarkana Texas City Council meeting for the month of November took place on Monday.
Of interest in the meeting was Texarkana Regional Airport Director Paul Mehrlich who said he came with some bad news and also some good news.
“The new terminal construction expenses were originally $25 million and has now become overall a $50 million project,” said Mehrlich.
$3 million from the American Rescue Act funds were utilized from federal grants.
The parking lot was supposed to be $3.5 million and now is $10 million.
Mehrlich is looking into having a sculpture from well-known artist Dick Idol and a sculpture of a Caddo Native American.
Director Mehrlich plans to obtain private funds for the sculptures by selling naming rights to help pay for the costs.
“We think these works of art will be a good first impression of Texarkana,” Ehrlich said, “I wanted to bring this information to both sides before proceeding.”
Mayor Bob Bruggeman said, “I encourage you to proceed.”
The mayor also encouraged participation in Small Business Saturday, which is the Saturday after Thanksgiving and includes an elf scavenger hunt from Nov. 18 through Dec. 3.
You can visit the city's website for more information on the scavenger hunt.
The mayor reminded the city council there would be one more council meeting of the year which is slated for December 12 at 6 p.m.