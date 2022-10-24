TEXARKANA, Texas – The Texarkana Texas City Council convened Monday evening.
Mayor Bob Bruggeman presented a proclamation announcing the week of Oct. 23 through Oct. 29 as Pro Bono Week where Lone Star Legal Aid and the Texas Bar Association recruited volunteers to help out those who lack access to complex legal issues.
Next, Mr. Jerry Huckabee asked during the open forum for the council to put on the agenda for consideration in partnering with Farmers Bank and Trust in the United Bowl where colleges, to be determined, will compete in Texarkana on Dec. 3.
The action items included approving the bank depository contract with Farmers Bank & Trust for a two-year period beginning on Feb. 1, 2023 with three one-year renewal options; approving the Bowie Central Appraisal District’s 2022 tax roll; and approving a Strategic Partnership Agreement by and between the City of Texarkana, Texas and Macedonia-Eylau Municipal Utility District No. 1 of Bowie County.
In the latter item, city attorney Jeff Lewis pointed out that the board’s agreement is an agreement on strategy and implementation before it comes before the council.
The three action items were passed unanimously on the resolutions.
The first briefings included a tax relief designated to those in the historical district on commercial property with certain stipulations.
The public hearing resolution passed.
City Manager David Orr announced the new communications manager Brooke Stone who will be doing marketing and working with the council’s social media.