TEXARKANA, Texas – The regularly scheduled city council meeting of Texarkana, Texas met Monday evening at 6:00 p.m.
Several new nominations for appointments and re-appointments to various boards, commissions and committees were announced during the meeting which were approved by the council.
The nominations included service in the “Keep Texarkana Beautiful” commission, the Planning and Zoning Commission, the Historic Landmark Preservation, and the Civil Service Commission.
Items for consideration included a resolution to authorize the city manager to execute contracts with multiple vendors for the purchase of chemicals for water and wastewater treatment for the fiscal year 2022-2023.
Also for consideration was authorization to execute a one-time agreement with Goodwin-Lasiter-Strong of Lufkin, Texas to supply the design, surveying and drawings for the College Drive sidewalk with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).
In addition, a resolution acknowledging the Texas Tax Code calculations of Texarkana’s “no-new-revenue tax rate” which proposes the same tax rate that was adopted last year.
And lastly, the consent item of authorizing the City Manager to renew an interlocal agreement with Pleasant Grove ISD for fire protection services for facilities located outside of the City.
City Manager Dr. David Orr discussed “Adopt a Spot” to uphold the mission of the board on “Keep Texarkana Beautiful.”
Mayor Bruggeman extended a thank you to the very important teamwork efforts of the Budget Advisory Committee and staff on the budget.
The next City Council meeting is slated for Monday, August 22, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.