TEXARKANA, Texas – The Texarkana Texas City Council met on Monday to discuss joining the Arkansas side in making improvements to the State Line corridor.
The council unanimously approved the joint resolution to support the 2023 RAISE grant application.
The improvements are estimated at $45 million and $18 million is still needed to complete the project.
Mayor Bob Bruggeman said a recent suggestion was to put large flags on either side of the state line in addition to the existing metal signs welcoming motorists into each state.
The next council meeting is slated for Feb. 27.