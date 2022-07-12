TEXARKANA, Texas – The Texarkana Texas City Council convened on Monday with a long agenda to tackle. Despite the number of items, Mayor Bob Bruggeman kept the pace rolling quickly with the agenda.
Bruggeman announced that the co-ed softball league begins on July 18 at Wallace Park. For more information on additional parks and recreation, go to the city’s website at www.ci.texarkana.tx.us or contact the staff staff at 903-798-3978.
The first item of business was brought before the council by Pat McCoy regarding countywide voting centers for Bowie County for the November general election. The presentation was received well by the council as the countywide voting centers were said to make voting more convenient, increase voter turnout and save money in the long run.
The council then named recommendations of appointments to boards, commissions, and committees. Bruggeman then encouraged citizens to apply for these seats by registering with the city and applying online.
The deadline to apply is July 15. For more information also visit the city’s website or call City Hall.
The consent agenda included the following that were unanimously approved:
- Approval of the minutes from the June 13 council meeting.
- Order of election for the city’s Nov. 8 general election to elect a council member for Ward Four and for Ward Six.
- Approval for the Texas Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority Grant providing a total grant of $20,000, where the city provides a $4,000 match.
- Authorizing City Manager David Orr to implement the City Council’s evaluation of SWEPCO’s application before the Texas Public Utility Commission.
Moving on to the action items, the council approved the fiscal and personnel management agreement with the Texarkana Urban Transportation Study Policy Advisory Board.
Authorization to reach an agreement with Bird Rides, Inc., to launch a pilot scooter program in Texarkana, U.S.A. was included in the agenda. Orr said the Bird Rides would be a one-year pilot program which provides electric scooters in the city which would charge the company a 10 cent per ride franchise fee. Orr said Texarkana College and Texas A&M University at Texarkana and downtown will be the locations where the scooters operate.
Ward 2 council member Mary Hart was absent. Ward 4 council member Christie Page voted no, Council member Ward 1 Jean Matlock abstained, and the remaining council members and Mayor Bruggeman voted 4 to 2 to approve the plan.
The council approved publication of a notice of intent to issue certificates of obligation not to exceed $20,475,000 and reimbursement of expenditures with proceeds of future debt. City Council member of Ward 5 Bill Harp commended the council for the plan to use the funds for firefighting, street, and bridge improvements without raising property or sales tax. The vote to approve the bond issue will likely be on Sept. 12.
Authorization to execute an information technology mutual aid agreement with the City of Allen, Texas serving as the host city was voted unanimously for approval. Brandon Uselton, director of internet technology for Texarkana Water Utilities which provides IT support for the city, says the plan will help in cyber security events, emergency situations such as tornadoes and is a collaboration of several cities to help each other in crisis situations.
Worthy of mention was the public hearing debating whether a telecommunications tower should be built at the Wellsford Subdivision located at 3118 Norton Street. David Boudreaux owns the property, and Joe Gordy is the agent.
Charles Stokes said a cell tower that close to residents is unsafe due to radio frequency waves. Gordy argued this is not true and that there is a lack of cell phone coverage in the area. The tower will also assist first responders in an emergency.
Matlock voted no but the rest of the council approved the building of the telecommunication tower and its location.
The next scheduled city council meeting is slated for Aug. 8 at 6 p.m.