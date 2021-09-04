DALLAS, Texas - A trio of firefighters from Texarkana, Texas, were in Dallas this weekend to pay tribute to first responders, who answered the call on 9-11.
Zach Flanagan, Eric McCasland, and Dustin Newman took part in the Memorial Stair Climb Saturday morning, in Dallas,Texas.
They joined hundreds of other firefighters to climb 110 stories in full gear and wearing photos to recognize each life lost.
On September 11, 2001, 343 New York City firefighters were killed in the attack on the World Trade Center.
Saturday's climbers also honored the memory of those who died after the attack.