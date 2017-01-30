The Texarkana, Texas Municipal Court is offering an Amnesty Program beginning February 1, 2017. Anyone who has an outstanding warrant with Texas Municipal Court can come in before March 31, 2017 and pay the warrant in full without being arrested.
To inquire about a warrant (Class C misdemeanor) with Texarkana, Texas Municipal Court, please call (903) 798-3009, 903-798-3013 or 903-798-3790, Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m.– 5:00 p.m.
Citizens can pay their warrant in full with cash, money order, debit card or credit card. If payment is made with a debit or credit card service fees apply. Warrants may be paid Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Texas Pay Fine Window located on the 1st floor of the Bi-State Justice Building, 100 N. Stateline, Texarkana, Texas before March 31, 2017. A warrant cannot be paid on line.
Citizens that do not take care of their warrant with the Texarkana, Texas Municipal Court before March 31, 2017 risk being arrested and potentially paying a higher fine.