TEXARKANA, Texas – The city of Texarkana, Texas, has named Chris Black as the interim fire chief.
The chief's job was left open when Fire Chief Eric Schlotter left to take the chief's job in Aubrey, Texas.
City Manager David Orr congratulated Black on his new appointment.
“We welcome this new change and are fortunate to have someone with such skill and experience step into this role. Interim Chief Black brings many years of dedication and service to our fire department, and we are happy to have him lead us through this transition,” said Orr.
Black began his career as a firefighter with the Texarkana Fire Department in 1997. Throughout his 25 years of service, Black has held different areas of positions within the fire department, including a driver engineer, captain, fire marshal and assistant fire chief.
Black attained a bachelor’s degree in behavioral science from Texas A&M University at Texarkana and graduated in 2014 from the Texas Fire Chief Academy.