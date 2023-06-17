TEXARKANA, Texas – The downtown Texarkana, Texas kennel at West Fourth and Oak streets appeared to be forgotten for a while.
The building has no signage on the exterior and inside it only has seven kennels to house stray dogs picked up in the city limits.
Director of Inspections and Code Enforcement Mashell Daniel, said in the 2023 budget, the city set aside $450,000 to remodel the building.
Daniel said she expects the planning of the renovation will be underway soon so the remodeling can begin in early July.