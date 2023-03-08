TEXARKANA, Texas – Texarkana, Texas police make a second arrest in the 2009 cold case shooting death of Ricky Lee Dorsey Jr.
Joshua Murphy, 34, was arrested last week for his alleged involvement in the murder of Dorsey, who was found lying in the roadway on Apple Street. He was shot several times and later died at a local hospital.
Earlier this year, Charles Madlock was arrested for his alleged involvement in the homicide.
Madlock and Murphy are in custody at the Bi-State Jail with bonds of $1 million each.