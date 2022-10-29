TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Texarkana Texas Police Department teams up with the Texarkana Texas Parks and Recreation to host a scary good Trunk or Treat at Spring Lake Park on Saturday.
Sergeant Kim Weaver and Investigator Dewey Fleming were happy to pass out candy to the trunk-or-treaters.
It started out misty, but it cleared out and the temperature in the 60s made for perfect weather.
Public Information Officer Shawn Vaughn said, “The last two years we’ve had drive-through events because of COVID and I think this year we are going to bust through all the records we have because we are having to ration candy since we’ve had a lot of people come out and we still have more coming in for our last hour. It’s been a great time and the community support has been outstanding.”