TEXARKANA, Texas -- A longtime Texarkana, Texas police officer died Wednesday night following a lengthy battle with COVID-19, the police department announced Thursday morning.
Lt. Clay McClure was surrounded by his family and some of his closest brothers in blue, the department said.
McClure, 54, worked for TTPD for 22 years. He was a patrol officer, supervisor and narcotics investigator during his career.
Chief Kevin Schutte said, "Clay was more than a great cop. He was a mentor, a brother, and a lifelong friend whose legacy will live on in this organization. He will be missed."
"Please keep his wife, two children, and his friends and family in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time," Schutte said.