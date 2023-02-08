TEXARKANA, Texas – Bowie, Miller and Cass counties were issued a flood watch Wednesday morning and the heavy rains have affected neighborhoods and caused several accidents in the area.
Texarkana resident Landon Meador, who owns a home in Pleasant Grove near Cooper Lane said, “My neighbor told me this area is a floodplain and the ground got so soaked last week when it was raining, and I guess it got so backed up that when we had this rain today. It just flooded this whole area.”
Meador also said he bought his home in 2021 and that he has never seen flooding this bad.
Texarkana, Texas, police are warning motorists of flooded streets in the area and are being cautioned not to drive on flooded roads and to stay aware of their surroundings since several accidents have occurred.
According to the National Weather Service, most deaths in floods occur in vehicles.