TEXARKANA, Texas - Schools are closing on the Texas side of Texarkana through Monday over the number of COVID-19 cases.
The school system issued a statement Tuesday morning:
"Following careful consideration, Texarkana ISD will close all district operations, including all classes, from Wednesday, Jan. 12 – Jan. 14, 2022. Monday, Jan. 17 is the district’s Martin Luther King, Junior, holiday. Texarkana ISD monitors COVID-related data and activities each day in an effort to mitigate the spread of illness and maintain the continuity of regular school and business operations within the district. The school system assessed a wide range of internal and external indicators to determine the level of risk and/or possible disruption to campus operations. All data suggested a significant impact to our ability to adequately staff campuses and has caused an operational disruption that would prevent the district from continuing face-to-face instruction from Wednesday through Friday of this week."
"We know this is disappointing and inconvenient. Safety must remain our top priority."