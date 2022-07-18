TEXARKANA, Texas – The C-5 Volunteer Fire Department was presented a check Monday for $29,000 in a grant given by the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.
The grant will be used to purchase a brand-new set of hydraulic rescue tools, including a T.N.T. Spreader, Cutter, and a Ram and Ram Extension kit.
These tools will be utilized to save lives and are especially needed since 2021 marked the second deadliest year on Texas roads since TxDOT started tracking fatalities in 1940.
The department sits in the middle of two interstate construction zones where dangerous driving conditions have greatly contributed to the rise of traffic accidents in Bowie County.
Assistant Fire Chief John Alquist said the C-5 Volunteer Department is located between Texarkana and Hooks covering the towns of Red Lick and Leary in Texas.
“These tools are going to be a great asset to our fire department,” said Alquist.
The crew of 22 volunteers works hard to respond quickly and effectively to these emergencies, but help was limited by the 21-year-old extrication tools that did not always function properly.
Alquist said the department applied for this grant several times but the competition is very stiff so for them to receive it is a huge event for C-5.
“The budget is tight, and these tools are over $30 grand and it’s hard to fit that into a budget,” said Alquist.