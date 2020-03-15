TEXARKANA - Much of Texarkana on both sides are waking up Sunday morning without running water.
Texarkana Today is reporting that a large water line break occurred somewhere in the city resulting in a significant loss of water pressure throughout the are.
City workers were unable to find the exact location of the break Saturday night but have since found the source of the break off of Sugarhill Road and are currently repairing the issue.
City officials have said the water pressure should start to return early this afternoon.
The city has issued a boil order for any water used for drinking or cooking. There is no need to worry about water used for other purposes, such as bathing.
The water boil order is expected to remain in place for at least 24 hours.