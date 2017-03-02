Texarkana area residents may have recently noticed a change in the taste and smell of their tap water.
City officials say it will soon return to normal, but meanwhile it is safe to drink.
"I've lived here all my life and the water has never been this bad," said Jackie Hughes.
Hughes says she started noticing the water changes, while ordering water and ice tea drinks from area restaurants.
"It had a fishy odor and dirty earthy taste to it," said Hughes.
She took to social media to vent her frustrations about the water.
"I didn't think it would generate that many comments, so I can see there is a real concern about it," said Hughes.
Texarkana Water Utilities Executive Director J.D. Phillips says they shut down the Wright Patman plant in December and cleaned out the sediment.
Then, crews went back online a couple of weeks ago, he says that's when the taste and odor issues started.
Phillips says it actually stems from chlorinating the water.
"this water is safe to drink. It always is," explained Phillips.
When you disinfect bacteria in the water, he says it creates geosmin which leaves behind a little bit of a taste and odor.
"The only way to get it out of the water treatment plant is to run the water treatment plant. We have to flush it out of the system. Actually it's a good thing if you can taste it, that means it's been killed and is safe to drink," said Phillips.
Phillips says they can no longer detect any taste or odor issues with the water at the office.
He says its now cycling out of the system.
"I apologize that some people are getting the taste and odor, but we're doing our best. Once again, the water is safe to drink," explained Phillips.
Philips says they test the water often looking for the presence of harmful bacteria.
He says any test result indicating bacterial contamination would result in an immediate boil order.