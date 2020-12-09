TEXARKANA, Texas - More information is coming to light about why and how wide-spread IT issues started for both sides of Texarkana.
In a news release, officials from both Texarkanas and Bowie County said the following facts can be confirmed:
- The network serving these entities was attacked by ransomware.
- It is unknown how long the ransomware was on the network before it was detected, but it has been confirmed that it existed prior to Thursday, November 26, 2020.
- There was a data incident, but at this time there is no evidence that personal information has been
- compromised.
- There will not be an interruption to water services as a result of this event.
- here is an ongoing investigation into this matter, and to protect the integrity of that process, some
- information will not be released at this time.
- The process of repairing PCs and systems is ongoing. The scope of this event is not yet understood.
Texarkana Water Utilities provides computer services for city and county departments on both sides of Texarkana.
The computer outages are impacting all departments including water, courts, police and fire.