TEXARKANA, Texas – A two-month search for a woman who allegedly stole 195 lottery tickets totaling $4,500 ended Thursday with her arrest during a traffic stop.
In April, a Texarkana convenience store reported missing lottery tickets had been taken from a secure office, leading officers to believe a store employee committed the theft.
During the 12 hours following the reported theft, the store’s former assistant manager, Hanna Salam, was seen in surveillance footage at several other local stores cashing in winnings from the stolen tickets.
If found guilty, Salam is facing a felony theft of property conviction. Her bond is set at $30,000.