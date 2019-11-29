Homer, La. — Louisiana State Police have charged a Texarkana, Texas woman with vehicular homicide in connection with an automobile crash that killed two Haynesville men in mid-July.
Charles Pitts, 33, and his lone passenger, Quentin Willis, 37, were pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy 79.
Four months later, Joncee Whited, 32, has been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide; DWI with child endangerment; possession of schedule I; possession of schedule IV; and driving left of center, Louisiana State Police confirmed Friday.
She was arrested in Texarkana on November 14, after police obtained a warrant for the charges. On November 21, Whited was booked by the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office in Homer. She was later transferred to the Webster Parish Jail, as the Claiborne Women’s Jail is no longer in operation.
The crash occurred July 14 around 11 a.m., when a vehicle, driven by Whited crossed the center line and collided head-on with a car driven by Pitts. Pitts and and Willis were properly restrained, according to police.
Immediately following the crash, Whited was taken to an area hospital to be treated for her injuries. An infant passenger in Whited’s vehicle, who police say was properly restrained, was not injured, but was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.