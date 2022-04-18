TEXARKANA, TEXAS - Texarkana Texas police arrested Charquevya Kirkendall, 22, Monday morning for Injury to a Child and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
Police initially received a 911 call reporting a major crash at 8:10 a.m., at the Town North Apartments. When officers arrived, they discovered that the crash was not an accident.
The occupants of one of the vehicles said they were attempting to leave with a five month old boy to take him to the hospital after discovering that he was injured. Kirkendall intentionally rammed their vehicle with her vehicle in an attempt to keep them from leaving with her child.
The child had injuries that were apparently the result of previous abuse, and not related to the crash. He was transported to Wadley Regional Medical Center. While serious, his injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time.
The driver of the vehicle with the child in it was injured in the crash and transported to Christus St. Michael, where he was treated and released.
Kirkendall has been booked into the Bi-State Jail. Bond has not yet been set.
Detectives continue to investigate this case.