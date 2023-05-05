TEXARKANA, Texas – A Texarkana woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly referencing mass shootings at school campuses and targeting law enforcement for violence in Facebook posts.
Chassidy Collins, 38, was charged with terroristic threatening and is currently being held at the Bowie County jail.
According to an affidavit, Collins may have mental health issues.
Investigators determined she allegedly went to a pawn shop and discussed buying a handgun.
The continuing posts by Collins increased the concern that she might turn her threats into reality and harm others.
If Collins is found guilty of terroristic threatening, she faces two to ten years in prison.