TEXARKANA, Ar. -A Texarkana woman is upset after finding that flowers had been removed from several of her family members gravesites.
There's now a large section of empty vases at the East Memorial Garden Cemetery on the Arkansas-side.
Penny Easley believes it's disrespectful of the cemetery staff to remove items from the gravesites without letting families know first.
There's a phone number posted at the office for flower issues. Easley says managment told her that the flowers were removed because they were old and faded, but she says hers were placed on the bural plots only a few weeks ago.
KTBS reached out to the Texarkana funeral home who own and operate the cemetery, but so far no one has commented on the issue.