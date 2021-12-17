1 arrested, 3 wanted after attempted ATM robbery in Hope

HOPE, Ark. - Authorities arrest one of four people accused of attempting to break into an ATM machine in Hope, Ark.
It happened just before 5 a.m. Friday morning at the Bank of the Ozarks on 6th and Main Street.
When officers arrived, a flatbed truck dragging a chain was leaving the area. Multiple law enforcement agencies joined the pursuit heading west on Interstate 30 towards Texarkana.
The vehicle was stopped in the area of South Lake Drive on the Texas side, where police say two people took off running.
A Texarkana, Ark., police K-9 Unit located one of the suspects and took him into custody.