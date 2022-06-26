DE KALB, Texas - A shooting Saturday night left one person critically injured in De Kalb, Texas.
The call came in to police just before 11 p.m. Police responded to the 500 block of East Street where they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.
Details are limited, but police say the victim and suspect were fighting before the victim was shot.
The victim was transported via LifeNet Air with life threatening injuries.
The investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 903-667-2095.