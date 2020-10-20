MCNEIL, Ark. - One woman died, another injured in a shooting Monday night in the small community of McNeil, Arkansas, in Columbia County.
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said in a news release deputies were dispatched to an apartment around 11:30 and they found Saquanna Young, 32, of McNeil dead. Deputies also found another victim, Veronica Smith, 28, of Waldo shot in the thigh.
Deputies say Jerry Pritchard, 31, of Magnolia was arrested early Tuesday morning. He was booked on charges of first-degree murder, terroristic act, battery first-degree and stalking. Pritchard is awaiting his first appearance before a judge to have his bond set.