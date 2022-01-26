REDWATER, Texas - Bowie County investigators say one teen is dead and another hospitalized after suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.
Law enforcement responded to a call of two unresponsive teens on Tuesday night at a home on Twilight Circle in Redwater, Texas.
Texas State Troopers found Micah Franco, 13, unresponsive on the living room floor. He died at the scene. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.
Officers say a 16-year-old girl was also unresponsive on the front porch. She's being treated at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock.
Sheriff's deputies say the home didn't have electricity. Instead, it was being heated by a gas-powered generator.
Both teenagers were students at Redwater ISD.
Deputies say portable generators should never be used indoors. The CDC also says it's important to install a battery-operated or battery back-up carbon monoxide detector in your home and check or replace the battery often.