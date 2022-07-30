11 people arrested in Marshall, Texas for gang-related violence

MARSHALL, Texas – Law enforcement executed a joint arrest of 11 individuals on Thursday for a total of 40 combined charges for gang-related violence in Harrison County.
According to the Marshall Police Department, The Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Marshall Police Department collaborated on the combined arrest operation stemming from a July 17 gang-related shooting in the 2000 block of Bledsoe Street.
In addition, police reported that other shootings had occurred in Marshall, Texas and in Harrison County.
Law enforcement executed a search warrant at the 2000 block of Bledsoe Street which resulted in the seizure of four firearms, crack cocaine, MDMA, marijuana, THC and various types of pills.
Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said, “The Marshall Police Department is working with all of our resources to address the senseless and reckless shootings which have occurred. We are thankful for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Violent Crime Task Force in partnering with us to bring those responsible for this violence to justice and making our community safer.”