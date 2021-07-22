LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Officials with the department said the first pediatric COVID-19 death happened at the end of last year, but took time to confirm. The second death happened this month.
Both deaths will be added to the state’s database later this week.
Arkansas Children's Hospital reported 11 confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday along with several more suspected.
Dr. Rick Barr, Chief Clinical Officer at Arkansas Children's, said the hospitalizations are about two to three times more than they saw back in the winter months with COVID-19.
According to Barr, all 11 kids admitted into Arkansas Children's Hospital with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. About half of those children are old enough to get the shot.