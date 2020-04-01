TEXARKANA, Texas – A brother and sister have been arrested in connection with a fatal overnight shooting that claimed the life of a Texarkana, Texas, teenager, police said Wednesday in a news release.
Demarious Taylor, 20, of Ashdown, Ark., and his sister, Bosnia Taylor, 21, of Texarkana, Ark., are charged with murder in the death of 16-year-old Notorious Crabtree of Texarkana, Texas.
The shooting happened at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Westlawn Drive and Meadowbrook Lane. Officers responded to multiple 911 calls of a person who had been shot and found Crabtree lying in the street with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators said the shooting stemmed from a fight earlier in the evening between Bosnia Taylor and another woman , Texarkana, Ark. Bosnia Taylor then sent messages on social media saying to wanted to fight again, police said.
Shortly after, Bosnia Taylor went to Meadowbrook with seven other people, including Demarious Taylor. Witnesses told police two groups of people started fighting and Bosnia Taylor told Demarious Taylor to "shoot him." Demarious Taylor got a gun and fired at Crabtree, striking him once in the chest, police said.
According to witnesses, a fight between a large number of people happened on Meadowbrook Lane after two vehicles drove up. At some point during that incident, one of the people got a pistol from one of the vehicles and fired at Crabtree, striking him once in the chest. The two groups then left the scene in their vehicles.
The brother and sister are held in the Bi-State Jail on bonds of $1 million each.
Crabtree’s body was transported to Dallas for an autopsy.
Additional arrests are possible as police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.