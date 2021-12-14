TEXARKANA, Texas - Two men died and a third was wounded after a shooting inside a Texarkana, Texas apartment Monday night in the 1900 block of West 13th Street.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other two were rushed to CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital in critical condition. One of them died a short time later.
Details about the shooting were not immediately available.
- - - - -
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and when news happens, we want to know about it. Email us at tips@ktbs.com and we’ll check it out.