TEXARKANA, Texas - Most students from Texarkana, Texas ISD will be heading back to school next week, but two campuses started classes Friday.
Wake Village and Waggoner Creek elementary schools have an early start date. Both schools were awarded grant funds to help bolster learning resources for students impacted by COVID and other related issues.
A requirement of that grant is eight additional days to the school year.
Nearly 600 students were greeted Friday morning by teachers and staff at Wake Village Elementary School.
The Texas COVID Learning Acceleration Supports or TCLAS grant was awarded to the district by the Texas Education Agency.
Wake Village Elementary Principal Mindy Gennings says the grant program not only helps students academically, but it includes team building and enrichment activities.
"We're still working through COVID and still dealing with the repercussions from that. I think it's essential that our kids have to opportunity to get in the classrooms a little early, get to see their friends, and work with their teachers. It gives us more time for relationship building," said Gennings.
Administrators say the grant also funded summer school. There were about 200 students from Wake Village and Waggoner Creek who participated in the program.
All other Texarkana, Texas ISD campuses will be back to school on Wednesday.