TEXARKANA, Texas - Texarkana College and Texas A&M University - Texarkana are teaming up for a new nursing partnership.
There's a high demand for nurses in Texarkana and across the country.
Educators are hoping a $4,000 scholarship opportunity will not only grow their programs, but keep nurses in the area.
The funding for the scholarship program is only available for the fall semester.
Texarkana College Associate Degree in Nursing graduates are eligible for the scholarship if they enroll in university's ADN to BSN program.
More than 60 years ago, Texarkana College started the first Associate Degree Nursing program in the state, and they've trained thousands of nurses.
Both schools say they have high quality programs in place to meet the health needs of the community.
A&M Texarkana leaders say they're proud to work with the college to offer quality and affordable educational opportunities to people interested in the field of nursing.
"Right now, it is so important because it will help keep our nursing students here in town and we desperately need nurses," Emily Cutrer, Texas A&M Texarkana President, said.
"We're already trying to grow our program and we're very excited about the number of students, but we've got to get more students in our program. We have to get more students in the A&M program as well," said Jason Smith, Texarkana College President.
For more information about the scholarship and how to apply to the program contact nursing@tamut.edu.
The first day of classes for the fall term is Aug. 23.
Late registration ends on Aug. 27.