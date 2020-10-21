2020 Arkansas Senate Race Preview

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Early voting is underway in Arkansas for the 2020 general election.
KTBS takes a closer look at one of the competitive races impacting voters on election day where Republican U.S. Senator Tom Cotton is running for re-election this year. He's facing Libertarian Ricky Harrington.
The Democrat who filed in the race, Josh Mahony, dropped out just a few hours after the filing period closed last year.
While some political analysts show the incumbent on course for victory, others show his challenger set for a good showing at the polls.
Tom Cotton has represented Arkansas in the U.S. Senate since 2015. He previously served one term in the U.S. House of Representatives. Cotton is also a U.S. Army Veteran, who served two combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. has worked as a prison chaplain and treatment coordinator at the Cummins Unit. He received his Bachelor of Ministry degree at Harding University. The 34-year old Pine Bluff resident is hoping to become Arkansas' first black senator.
Campaign finance reports show Cotton has raised the most of any Arkansan. According to the Federal Election Commission, Cotton hauled in about $6 million, with nearly $2 million raised in the third quarter. Harrington has raised about $35,000.
PBS Arkansas hosted a debate for the candidates earlier this month. Cotton did not attend.
At that time, a poll survey from the American Research Group showed Harrington trailing Cotton by 11 points. Recently, a Talk Business and Politics poll showed Cotton leading with 63 percent to Harrington's 28 percent. Ten percent were undecided.