TEXARKANA, Ark. - Three employees with the city of Texarkana, Arkansas have tested positive for COVID-19.
As a precaution, access to City Hall will be restricted for the next couple of weeks. Business there may be conducted by appointment only. Anyone entering must wear a protective face covering.
If at all possible, City Manager Kenny Haskins is asking everyone to conduct business via the phone or email.
"First and foremost, our paramount concern is the health and safety of our employees and citizens. We know some of the necessary safeguards may be inconvenient for a time, but we are committed to making it through this by all working together," Haskin said in a statement.