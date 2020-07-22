LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police are investigating after a three-year-old girl was found dead and her 15-month-old sister unconscious in a hot car in Booneville.
State police say the car was parked outside the 21-year-old mother's home on Monday. She called police around 2 p.m. saying that when she woke up from a nap, her children were missing.
A Booneville police officer who responded to the home found the children, both unconscious, lying in the floorboard of the back seat. State police say three-year-old Laykn Petchenik was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Her body has been taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.
The 15-month-old girl is stable, but in critical condition at a Little Rock hospital.
According to the National Weather Service, the temperature was around 95 degrees in the area on Monday. No arrests have been made at this time.