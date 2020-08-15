MAGNOLIA, Ark. - Four people have been arrested in the Aug. 11 shooting death of Southern Arkansas University (SAU) senior, Joshua Smith.
Odies Wilson of North Little Rock, Le’Kamerin Tolbert and Quincy Isaiah Lewis, both of Little Rock and Shaivonn (Shakey) Robinson of Vacherie, La. were arrested Friday evening and charged with capital murder.
Tolbert and Robinson are currently listed on the roster for SAU's football team.
University President Trey Berry said in a statement, “We are grateful for the great work of the SAU Police Department, the Magnolia Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff’s Department, the Arkansas State Police, and U. S. Marshalls. Their persistence on this case brings a grieving family one step closer to resolve and allows our community to rest easier knowing that the suspects in this case have been identified.”
The four suspects are awaiting their arraignment Monday at 3 p.m. Additional charges could be filed.