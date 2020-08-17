MAGNOLIA, Ark. - Four men arrested in the on-campus shooting death of a Southern Arkansas University student made their first appearance in Columbia County court Monday.
Odies Wilson, Le'Kamerin Tolbert, Quincy Lewis, and Shaivonn Robinson were arrested late Friday in the death of SAU senior Joshua Smith.
They face a charge of capital murder and aggravated robbery.
Bond was denied for all four men.
The judge issued a gag order in the case.
University officials say Wilson, Tolbert, and Robinson are currently enrolled at the university.
The three men also have ties to the SAU football team.
Lewis is not a student.
The next court appearance for all four men is scheduled for Oct. 1.
On Aug. 11, Smith and another unidentified SAU student were shot just before 1 a.m. on the Reynolds Center parking lot.
Smith died at the scene.
The other student is expected to recover.
A funeral service for Smith will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Arkadelphia Rec Center-Feaster Park in Arkadelphia, Ark.
He will be buried at Harmony Community Cemetery in Sparkman.
According to his obituary, Smith was pursuing a degree in physics engineering with only 9 credits left to graduation.