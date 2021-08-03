LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There were fears that this past weekend as many as 80,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine would go unused and expire in Arkansas, but a surprising demand for the shot seems to have prevented that from happening.
In the last seven days, more than 70,000 shots were administered in the state, reducing that number to just 5,700 doses going to waste.
"The last three days, two of those days being weekends, we handed out almost 24,000 doses," said vaccine program director Colonel Robert Ator. "The demand is certainly going in the right direction in my opinion."
Ator attributes this increase to two main reasons. He says the community COVID conversations around the state held by Gov. Asa Hutchinson helped answer questions anyone may have had about the vaccine.
"One of the things we're noticing, for every county that we have one of these COVID conservations, we're seeing about a 56% increase in demand in those counties," said Ator.
At the end of the day, Ator says the biggest factor is the fear of the Delta variant as it's infecting younger and younger people.
But the reality is, a little more than 40% of Arkansas' eligible population is fully vaccinated. Ator hopes the vaccine trend continues upward.
"What's frustrating for me as a military guy is that I have the ammunition to fight this enemy, and all I need is everyone else to come in and let me give you the ammunition to be able to fight this thing back," he said.
There hasn't been a shipment of vaccines in the state in the last three months, but because of this increased demand, an order of 25,000 doses was placed on Monday. That's expected to now happen weekly.