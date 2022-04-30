6-year old Texarkana girl asks for donations for sick kids

TEXARKANA, Ark. - A 6-year old girl from the Texarkana area, battling a rare amoeba infection, is hoping to make a difference in lives of others.
Alaina Smith could have asked for anything through the Make-a-Wish Foundation, but her wish was to help other sick children at the Children's Medical Center in Dallas.
Smith was diagnosed with a rare amoeba infection in November.
She has been in the hospital most of the time since then.
The hospital is where she made her wish to help other sick children like herself.
When some of Alaina's friends and family learned about her goal, they also wanted to pitch in.
Diane Patterson is a friend of Alaina's parents, Amanda and Walter Smith.
She says they're working to gather small toys, snacks, candies, and juice boxes for Alaina to pack and donate to other patients at the hospital.
Patterson says Alaina's wish, not only reflects her kind heart, but also shows how wise she is beyond her years.
"She thought long and hard and said she just wanted to give presents to other sick kids. She know how it feels and she wants to help them," said Patterson.
Organizers say their goal is to fill at least 500 bags for sick children at the Dallas Children's Medical Center and the Texarkana area.
The last day to donate is May 7.
All donations can be dropped off at Comfort Suites in Texarkana, Arkansas and the Studio 360 Hair Salon in Texarkana, Texas.
For more information about the project, or how to make a financial donation, click on the Alaina's Wish Go Fund Me page.