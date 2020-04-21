LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — At least 670 inmates at an Arkansas prison have tested positive for the coronavirus, state officials said Tuesday afternoon.
State Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said in a news conference that at least 10 staffers had also been infected at the Cummins Unit in Grady. He said almost all inmates had been tested. The prison has a capacity of 1,876.
Testing of employees is ongoing.
Smith said the confined nature of the prison should make it easier to limit the spread of the virus.
"Once you know who's positive, who's negative, who's exposed and who's not exposed, a prison setting is probably the ideal setting to control an outbreak," Smith said.
Civil rights groups filed a lawsuit Tuesday accusing Arkansas of not taking adequate steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus in its prisons after officials said over 600 inmates at one facility tested positive.
The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas filed the lawsuit in federal court on behalf of nearly a dozen inmates, including three at the Cummins Unit. Officials on Monday said about a third of the inmates at that facility have tested positive for the coronavirus.
There were 304 new cases of the virus reported across the state Tuesday afternoon, of which 262 came from the prison. Gov. Asa Hutchinson said that excluding cases at the Cummins Unit, the number of positive tests in the state was slowly trending down. Forty-three people have died from the virus and 2,227 have tested positive.
The prison isn't the only lockup in the Arkansas with an outbreak of the virus. Dozens of inmates tested positive at a federal prison in Forrest City.
Smith said that he's hopeful that cases of community transmission are declining. Community transmission means that how and where someone became infected isn't known. Smith said the state had been logging about 70 new infections per day but that figure had recently been halved.
Hutchinson announced Tuesday that he'd created a group to examine the state's ability to test for the virus. About 1,000 people are being tested per day but Hutchinson said that's not enough.