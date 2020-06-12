LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas reported the largest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases on Friday with 731 new confirmed cases.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said during a news conference that 220 of the new cases were reported in Washington County and 91 cases came from Benton County, contributing to a recent surge of cases in northwest Arkansas. One-third of Friday's cases came from a Tyson poultry plant in Springdale, according to health officials.
There were 3,764 active cases of the virus and 203 people hospitalized Friday afternoon. Hutchinson reported five additional deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 176.
Hutchinson said he doesn't regret his decision to not issue a “shelter in place” order when the pandemic first reached Arkansas in March. He said it would not have effectively prevented a surge in cases and would not have been sustainable for Arkansans or the economy, but “history will be the judge of that.”
“I don’t see that what we’re doing is not working,” Hutchinson said. “We might not be doing it well enough ... we can do better.”
Dr. Jose Ramero, a state infectious disease consultant, said at the news conference that residents should wear a mask in public, cover their mouths when they cough, wash their hands and maintain social distancing. Ramero was filling in for State Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith.
“We need to live life, just do it safely and carefully,” Hutchinson said.