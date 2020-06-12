Asa Hutchinson

KATV photo

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas reported the largest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases on Friday with 731 new confirmed cases.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said during a news conference that 220 of the new cases were reported in Washington County and 91 cases came from Benton County, contributing to a recent surge of cases in northwest Arkansas. One-third of Friday's cases came from a Tyson poultry plant in Springdale, according to health officials.

There were 3,764 active cases of the virus and 203 people hospitalized Friday afternoon. Hutchinson reported five additional deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 176.

Hospitals in northwest Arkansas have prepared “surge plans” and are equipped to handle new hospitalizations, according to Hutchinson. He said the state is making contingency plans in case hospitals become overcrowded. Members of the National Guard have been called in to assist the Department of Health with contact tracing, the process of identifying people who may have been exposed to the virus. Hutchinson said he anticipates cases will continue to increase, especially in the northwest region.
 
Arkansas plans to further ease restrictions on businesses Monday as it moves into phase two of a plan to reopen its economy.

Hutchinson said he doesn't regret his decision to not issue a “shelter in place” order when the pandemic first reached Arkansas in March. He said it would not have effectively prevented a surge in cases and would not have been sustainable for Arkansans or the economy, but “history will be the judge of that.”

“I don’t see that what we’re doing is not working,” Hutchinson said. “We might not be doing it well enough ... we can do better.”

Dr. Jose Ramero, a state infectious disease consultant, said at the news conference that residents should wear a mask in public, cover their mouths when they cough, wash their hands and maintain social distancing. Ramero was filling in for State Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith.

“We need to live life, just do it safely and carefully,” Hutchinson said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments