LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are nine Lambda COVID-19 cases in Arkansas.
"We have enough to be concerned about with the Delta variant," said Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
"The Lambda variant has been identified here in the state. We are tracking to see if we are seeing more isolations of that particular variant. I don't think we need to be concerned about it at this time," said Dr. José Romero, Arkansas Secretary of Health.
Despite the lack of concern, medical professionals are still aware.
The most recent Lambda case was reported on Aug. 2.
"I suspect there are likely symptoms because the Delta variant is so much more infectious than the Lambda variant. People who get the Delta variant, their viral lobe, respiratory track is about a thousand times higher than the other variants that have previously circulated," said Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, Chief Medical Officer for the Arkansas Department of Health.
Medical officials say with mutations and variants of the coronavirus, it's more of a reason to get vaccinated.
"The best way to protect against new variants from developing is to suppress the replication. The best way to suppress the replication in the human body is for someone to get vaccinated," said Dillaha.
You must be at least 12-years-old to get the COVID vaccine.