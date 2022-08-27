A Hooks, Texas woman dies Thursday in vehicle accident on I-30

TEXARKANA, Texas – A woman from Hooks, Texas died in a rear-end collision on Interstate 30 about three miles west of Texarkana on Thursday afternoon.
Amanda Butler, 42, was driving a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis when her car struck the rear of a trailer being towed by an International tractor-trailer traveling westbound around 5:20 p.m., according to the Texas DPS.
The truck driver Ibarra Ivarro, 49, of Gloria Mendino, Mexico was slowing down because an earlier accident was blocking the westbound lane.
Ivarro was uninjured in the crash.
Butler was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident remains under investigation.